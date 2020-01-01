Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research firms have commented on DLB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,322 shares of company stock worth $14,305,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,081 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.80. 181,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,648. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

