Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Down 0.7%

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 560 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.50), 31,769 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 81,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($7.55).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Discoverie Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 579 ($7.62) target price (up from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discoverie Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 552.33 ($7.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 545.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 464.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.97 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Discoverie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

