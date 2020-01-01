Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Trading Down 0.7%

Directa Plus PLC (LON:DCTA) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.97), 5,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 31,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.97).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74.

Directa Plus Company Profile (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells grapheme-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. The company's products are used in elastomers, textiles, water treatment, polymer nanocomposites, carbon fiber, and 3D printing.

