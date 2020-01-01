Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) were up 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 10,451,367 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 4,742,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

