Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 470,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,630. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.05.
In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.