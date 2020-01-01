Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 470,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,630. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

