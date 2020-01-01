DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1,288.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001987 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, RightBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004332 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001256 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, RightBTC, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

