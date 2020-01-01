DecentBet (DBET) Price Up 8.8% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $489,262.00 and approximately $7,783.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01368618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

