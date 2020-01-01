DAEX Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market capitalization of $865,131.00 and approximately $184,819.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.96 or 0.06065408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036351 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001225 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

