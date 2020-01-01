CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, approximately 268,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 142,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

In other news, Director Donna R. Ecton sold 17,969 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $54,625.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 157.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.