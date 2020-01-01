Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Up 5.8%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.09, 120,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 63,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.38% and a negative net margin of 1,303.31%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

