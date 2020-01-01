Covesting (COV) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00001025 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. During the last week, Covesting has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $1.33 million and $757.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.01366009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00123570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

