Covesting (COV) Price Reaches $0.0739

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00001029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $2,696.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.01350596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.