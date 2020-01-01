Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVTI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 121,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,692. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

