Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.90.
COST has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.92. 1,502,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $199.85 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.06.
In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,154,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,698,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 88,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
