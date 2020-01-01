Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.90.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.92. 1,502,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $199.85 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,154,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,698,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 88,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.