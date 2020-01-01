Cortex Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Cortex token can now be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, DDEX and CoinTiger. Cortex has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.01370704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120832 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, OKEx, DDEX, UEX, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Huobi, DEx.top, CoinTiger, CoinEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.