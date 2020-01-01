Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $143.33

Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and traded as high as $162.00. Conygar Investment shares last traded at $160.50, with a volume of 25,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.34.

Conygar Investment Company Profile (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.