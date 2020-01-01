Contrasting Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BroadVision has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.0% of BroadVision shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Everbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of BroadVision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everbridge and BroadVision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $147.09 million 17.94 -$47.51 million ($1.43) -54.60 BroadVision $5.05 million 2.62 -$7.00 million N/A N/A

BroadVision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everbridge.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and BroadVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -26.36% -26.35% -10.31% BroadVision 8.79% -68.08% -32.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Everbridge and BroadVision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 2 9 0 2.82 BroadVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everbridge currently has a consensus price target of $97.45, indicating a potential upside of 24.81%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than BroadVision.

Summary

Everbridge beats BroadVision on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

