Contrasting CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CenterPoint Energy pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 6.23% 14.51% 2.90% NextEra Energy 16.92% 10.59% 3.72%

Volatility & Risk

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CenterPoint Energy and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 8 6 0 2.43 NextEra Energy 0 1 11 0 2.92

CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus price target of $28.54, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $234.17, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and NextEra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $10.59 billion 1.29 $368.00 million $1.60 17.04 NextEra Energy $16.73 billion 7.08 $6.64 billion $7.70 31.45

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CenterPoint Energy. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats CenterPoint Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 235 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,338 megavolt amperes; and 15 regional service centers located on a total of 332 acres of land. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising residential appliance repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned approximately 76,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. The company's Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. As of December 31, 20118, it owned and operated 200 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. Its Midstream Investment segment offers natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

