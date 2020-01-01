Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.50. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.61 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Equities analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,444 shares in the company, valued at $993,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

