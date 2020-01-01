Consensus (SEN) Trading Up 7.3% This Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058733 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085942 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000899 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,207.13 or 1.00210200 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

