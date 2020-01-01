Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.92. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 13,220 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative return on equity of 13,627.69% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

