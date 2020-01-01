COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Trading Up 0.7%

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.17, approximately 89,633 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 176,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.