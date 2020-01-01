CoinEx Token Market Capitalization Achieves $11.63 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

