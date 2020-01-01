Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.15

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.15 and traded as high as $113.52. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $113.20, with a volume of 73,400 shares traded.
CCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57.
In other news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114 over the last ninety days.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.
