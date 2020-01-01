Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.15

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.15 and traded as high as $113.52. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $113.20, with a volume of 73,400 shares traded.

CCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$583.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.00 million. Research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.7199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114 over the last ninety days.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

