Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Shares Down 1.4%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16, approximately 1,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, TD Securities cut Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

