Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $796.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $800.00 to $970.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $837.11. 282,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,550. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $807.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $793.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $423.98 and a 1-year high of $857.90.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 80.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 103,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

