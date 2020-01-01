Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.47. Childrens Place posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

In other Childrens Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. 522,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,934. The stock has a market cap of $926.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

