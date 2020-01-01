Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.95

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $3.93. Cesca Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 96,576 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

