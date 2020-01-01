Centauri (CTX) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Centauri has a total market cap of $42,450.00 and $165.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.06013395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029887 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001223 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,862,687 coins and its circulating supply is 45,181,244 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

