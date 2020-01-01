Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Cap of $12.99 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, TOKOK and Bilaxy. Celer Network has a total market cap of $12.99 million and $4.09 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.76 or 0.06011173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001215 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Gate.io and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

