CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,832. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,315. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 53.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 855,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 298,332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CDK Global by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in CDK Global by 32.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 729,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CDK Global by 14.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

