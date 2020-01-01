Ccore (CCO) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Ccore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, Ccore has traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $16,819.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00191379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.01373511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.