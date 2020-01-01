Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 550,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $190.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.53. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $68,985.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $42,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 320,556 shares in the company, valued at $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,184 shares of company stock worth $156,571 over the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 44.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 119.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 303,138 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

