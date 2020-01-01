Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 832,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,198. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $815.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 213,141 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,814,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 259,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 1,266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,584,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,015 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

