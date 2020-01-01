Carebit (CARE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 98.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Carebit has a market capitalization of $20,678.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carebit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010212 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003021 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005989 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 147,729,837 coins and its circulating supply is 143,336,757 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carebit is carebit.org

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

