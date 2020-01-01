Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60, 371,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 438,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Several research firms have commented on CJ. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,290,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,517,145.80.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

