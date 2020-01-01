Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.44

Shares of Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $11.43. Cameco shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 368,900 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.38.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$303.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

