Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. 11,915,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,954,291. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 263,168 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

