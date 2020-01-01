CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.49. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

