Bytecoin Market Capitalization Tops $52.56 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $52.56 million and approximately $10,607.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Crex24, HitBTC and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00627895 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003990 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002069 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, cfinex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, TradeOgre, Binance, Crex24, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

