BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $9.00 million and $4,799.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001778 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

