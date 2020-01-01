BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Up 1%

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.17, 72,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 95,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.12.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.65 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $320.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.80.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.