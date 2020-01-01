Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post sales of $57.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.72 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $56.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year sales of $228.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.17 million to $229.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $240.33 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $243.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%.

BMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 44,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,160. The company has a market capitalization of $829.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.75. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

