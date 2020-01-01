Brokerages Set Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) PT at GBX 292.50

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.85).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of LON GRI traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 313.20 ($4.12). The company had a trading volume of 263,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,206. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 309 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69). Also, insider Vanessa Simms bought 106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42). Insiders have acquired 346 shares of company stock worth $89,864 over the last three months.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

