Brokerages Set Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Target Price at $69.00

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dmc Global by 115.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,047 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at $55,495,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 262.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 448,122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at $25,709,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at about $15,645,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOOM stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 212,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Dmc Global’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

