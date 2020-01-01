Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Target Price at $8.95

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 2,472,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,369. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.37.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,772,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,338,468.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 1,090,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,861,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 95,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after buying an additional 1,805,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 210,511 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,244,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

