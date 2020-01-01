Brokerages Set $4.00 Price Target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ampio Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:AMPE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,770,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,377. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

