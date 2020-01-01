Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.28.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.10. 1,020,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 168,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 371,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,472 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.