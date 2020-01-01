Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.00 Million

Analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report $60.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.39 million to $61.21 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $43.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.36 million, with estimates ranging from $227.49 million to $229.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 12.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Limelight Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Limelight Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 433,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,340. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.41 million, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

