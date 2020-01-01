Brokerages Expect ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.09. 2,237,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,496. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

